MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 22.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.42.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.08%. FirstCash’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.