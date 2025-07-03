The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Paul V. Woolway Sells 3,290 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.