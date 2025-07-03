Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE:ETW opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.