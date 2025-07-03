Main Street Capital Corporation Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5,416.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.