Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

CEV stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

