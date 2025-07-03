Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.600-12.900 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $264.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.