Contrasting Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign and Ringcentral are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ringcentral has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VeriSign and Ringcentral”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.56 billion 17.00 $785.70 million $8.18 34.48 Ringcentral $2.40 billion 1.11 -$58.29 million ($0.44) -67.05

VeriSign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ringcentral. Ringcentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Ringcentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 50.23% -41.37% 54.37% Ringcentral -1.65% -15.63% 4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VeriSign and Ringcentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 1 3.33 Ringcentral 1 8 5 0 2.29

VeriSign presently has a consensus price target of $277.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Ringcentral has a consensus price target of $33.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Ringcentral’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ringcentral is more favorable than VeriSign.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Ringcentral shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ringcentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VeriSign beats Ringcentral on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company’s RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

