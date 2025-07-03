Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
