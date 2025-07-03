Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.10% of Dropbox worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dropbox by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $151,616.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,226.80. This represents a 21.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,085 in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

