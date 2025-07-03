DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Free Report) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

