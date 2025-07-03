Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 21.6%

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

