Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
