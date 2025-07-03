Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

