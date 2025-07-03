INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

INV VK HI INC2 Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. INV VK HI INC2 has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Get INV VK HI INC2 alerts:

About INV VK HI INC2

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for INV VK HI INC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK HI INC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.