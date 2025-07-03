INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.
INV VK HI INC2 Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. INV VK HI INC2 has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.
