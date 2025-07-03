Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ETX opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

