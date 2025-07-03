Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $153.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,770. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,998. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

