Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research downgraded State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

