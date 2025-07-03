Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $235.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

