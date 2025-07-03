Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,161,193.58. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $982.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,004.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $981.10. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

