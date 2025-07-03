Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Shares in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.