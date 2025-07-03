Weaver Consulting Group Purchases Shares of 9,374 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Intel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

