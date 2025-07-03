Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $423.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $425.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

