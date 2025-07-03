Meritage Portfolio Management Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. HSBC comprises about 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after buying an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 7,061.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

