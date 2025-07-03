Audent Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.6% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

