Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,192 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

