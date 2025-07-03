Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,924 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,005,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

