Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.