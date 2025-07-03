Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

EEM opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

