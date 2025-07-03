Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,449 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Veralto comprises approximately 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Veralto worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Veralto by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

