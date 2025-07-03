Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000.

JUST opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $88.29.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

