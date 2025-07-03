Holcombe Financial Inc. Invests $521,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XONE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 95,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

