1,110 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.95 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

