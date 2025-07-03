Head to Head Review: Aflac (NYSE:AFL) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Aflac pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aflac pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aflac has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Aflac is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aflac and Atlantic American”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac $18.93 billion 2.96 $5.44 billion $6.40 16.17 Atlantic American $188.23 million 0.26 -$4.27 million ($0.09) -26.22

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aflac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aflac has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aflac and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac 2 9 3 0 2.07 Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aflac currently has a consensus price target of $106.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Aflac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aflac is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Aflac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aflac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aflac and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac 21.27% 15.55% 3.30% Atlantic American -0.77% -2.25% -0.59%

Summary

Aflac beats Atlantic American on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for subdivision construction; school bus contracts; and performance and payment bonds. In addition, the company offers individual and group whole life insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance products; and other accident and health insurance products comprising various individual and group policies for the payment of standard benefits for the treatment of diagnosed cancer and other critical illnesses, as well as various other products, such as short-term nursing facility care, accident only, hospital indemnity, and disability coverages. It markets its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic American Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlantic American / Delta Group.

