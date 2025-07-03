Clarity Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Up 14.9%

MSTU opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Profile

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

