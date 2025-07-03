Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

