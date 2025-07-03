Red Mountain Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $664.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $665.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.