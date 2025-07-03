Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 18.0%

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

