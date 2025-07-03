Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 238,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

