Cemex (NYSE:CX) vs. Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Head to Head Survey

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) and Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cemex and Monarch Cement”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex $16.20 billion 0.64 $939.00 million $0.96 7.48 Monarch Cement $268.05 million 3.25 $66.05 million $14.22 16.74

Dividends

Cemex has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Cement. Cemex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Cement, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cemex pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Monarch Cement pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cemex pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monarch Cement pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex and Monarch Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex 8.84% 6.47% 2.92% Monarch Cement 20.30% 13.45% 11.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Cemex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Monarch Cement shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cemex has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Cement has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cemex and Monarch Cement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex 1 4 3 0 2.25 Monarch Cement 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cemex currently has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Cemex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cemex is more favorable than Monarch Cement.

About Cemex

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products. It also provides crushed stone, sand, gravel, and recycled concrete products; performance materials, such as admixtures, mortars, special mortars, and asphalt; and waste management services comprising municipal and industrial, construction, demolition and excavation, and alternative raw materials. In addition, the company construction related services, including logistics and transportation, retail, pavement services, design and engineering, and others; and industrial construction products consist of precast components, 2D panels, 3D modules, and complete structures. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. The Monarch Cement Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Humboldt, Kansas.

