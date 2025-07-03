Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Down 14.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) were down 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 3,296,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 839,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

