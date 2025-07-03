Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 583,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,185,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

