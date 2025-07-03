Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading 12.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 49,493,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 49,032,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Georgian Mining Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £200,635.50 and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Georgian Mining Company Profile

