62,666 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 568.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
