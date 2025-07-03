62,666 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 568.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.