Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 104.51 ($1.43), with a volume of 821453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.20 ($1.42).

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £628.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.89.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

