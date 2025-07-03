Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 26,339,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 897% from the average daily volume of 2,643,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.43.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

