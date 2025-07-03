BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman Acquires 24,096 Shares

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Altman purchased 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,119.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 165,862 shares in the company, valued at $344,992.96. This trade represents a 17.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Altman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Peter Altman acquired 100 shares of BioCardia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $221.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Peter Altman acquired 700 shares of BioCardia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $1,323.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Peter Altman purchased 1,600 shares of BioCardia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $3,328.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Peter Altman purchased 300 shares of BioCardia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $729.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Peter Altman acquired 100 shares of BioCardia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Peter Altman bought 26,246 shares of BioCardia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $50,129.86.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Peter Altman bought 100 shares of BioCardia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Peter Altman purchased 300 shares of BioCardia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $597.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Peter Altman purchased 500 shares of BioCardia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $980.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Peter Altman acquired 1,200 shares of BioCardia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,688.00.

BioCardia Price Performance

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. BioCardia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its position in BioCardia by 200.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Further Reading

