Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 118,853 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

