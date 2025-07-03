iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,538 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,944.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,591,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,911 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 175,143 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,388,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IBDS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

