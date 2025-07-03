Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

