Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $172.20 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

