Clune & Associates LTD. Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Clune & Associates LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,627,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,329,000 after buying an additional 683,205 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,429,000 after buying an additional 121,187 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after buying an additional 606,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,337,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

